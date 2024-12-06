MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a customs official in an alleged bribery case related to the demand of undue advantage worth ₹4 lakh for issuing clearance to a private firm for an import consignment, comprising an industrial chemical, which arrived from the Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Customs official booked for seeking bribe for clearing import consignment

The CBI began its investigation based on a complaint received from a representative of a firm based in Vadodara, Gujarat, which is in the business of chemical imports. The complainant is authorised by his firm to handle works related to the customs department in connection with import shipments, including getting clearances and provision of documents, reports and clarifications upon request, when required by the authorities. The complaint is related to the demand by an accused customs officer, working with the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House, Nhava Sheva, Raigad, for issuing clearance for an import consignment comprising the chemical, Toluene Diisocyanate. The consignment had arrived on September 8 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust port, Navi Mumbai, from the Jebel Ali Port, according to CBI sources.

It was alleged that the firm’s representative had already submitted the required documents for the import shipment’s clearance, via a customs house agent, but the consignment was not released. The accused officer had, thereafter, examined the consignment and sent samples from the chemical consignment to a customs laboratory for tests. The laboratory had subsequently given its no-objection assessment, but the consignment was allegedly still not released. The accused officer, thereafter, summoned the firm’s representatives for submission of more documents on or before November 13.

Accordingly, when the complainant met the accused at his office on November 12, to discuss the queries raised, the accused official demanded an undue advantage of ₹5 lakh to clear the consignment. Thereafter, the demand for the payment was allegedly conveyed through the customs agent as well. As the complainant did not want to comply with the demand, he approached the CBI’s anti-corruption branch with a complaint against the accused official.

The CBI verified the complaint’s allegations, wherein it was revealed that the accused official had allegedly reduced his demand to ₹4 lakh after negotiations, and that it was meant to be delivered via the customs agent.

The agency has initiated a probe under section 7 (demand of undue advantage by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act into the allegations.