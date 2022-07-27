Dead body of woman found in gutter in Bhiwandi

The dead body of a woman in her 30s was found in the jurisdiction of Narpoli police station on Tuesday night. The accused packed it in a gunny bag and threw it in a gutter near one of the residential societies. The police claimed that the body has been in the drain for 20 days.

The body was found near Paras Compound in Valpada area of Bhiwandi. A plumber working in Paras Building got a strange stench near the sewer outside building No. 11. He spotted a gunny bag and grew suspicious and informed the police.

An officer from Narpoli police station said, “We went to the spot and after removing the gunny bag, found the woman’s dead body. There are some injuries on her body but we are yet to get a post-mortem report to know the kind of injuries and the exact cause of death. The body is 20 days old. The face is partially damaged.”

A source from the police station informed, “We have identified the woman. However, we suspect the involvement of a family member and do not want to reveal her identity. The family resides in Bhiwandi and hails from Uttar Pradesh. The family members have been missing from their house for two to three days. They had informed their neighbours that someone was ill in their native and fled.”