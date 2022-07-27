Dead body of woman found in gutter in Bhiwandi
The dead body of a woman in her 30s was found in the jurisdiction of Narpoli police station on Tuesday night. The accused packed it in a gunny bag and threw it in a gutter near one of the residential societies. The police claimed that the body has been in the drain for 20 days.
The body was found near Paras Compound in Valpada area of Bhiwandi. A plumber working in Paras Building got a strange stench near the sewer outside building No. 11. He spotted a gunny bag and grew suspicious and informed the police.
An officer from Narpoli police station said, “We went to the spot and after removing the gunny bag, found the woman’s dead body. There are some injuries on her body but we are yet to get a post-mortem report to know the kind of injuries and the exact cause of death. The body is 20 days old. The face is partially damaged.”
A source from the police station informed, “We have identified the woman. However, we suspect the involvement of a family member and do not want to reveal her identity. The family resides in Bhiwandi and hails from Uttar Pradesh. The family members have been missing from their house for two to three days. They had informed their neighbours that someone was ill in their native and fled.”
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics