Decks being cleared for Parel terminus and LTT expansion

MUMBAI: Two long-pending projects are finally gathering momentum, paving the way for more long-distance trains to serve Mumbai – the expansion of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and a new railway terminus at Parel.

Sources in the Central Railway (CR) said the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Union railway ministry has approved both projects, after which they would need to be cleared by the Railway Board. After this, tenders will be floated.

Senior CR officials said the PEC signed off on both projects a few days ago, and blueprints are ready. “We expect all permissions to come through and work to begin within this financial year,” said a senior CR official. “At LTT, there is ample space between the existing terminus and Vidyavihar station, which will allow us to construct at least three to four platforms,” the official added.

At present, the railway operates 26 pairs of long-distance trains, which goes up to 37 pairs of trains during vacation season. Adding new platforms to the existing seven would allow the railway to add six to ten pairs of trains, easing pressure due to growing demand. It would also help increase the frequency of services, the official said.

The site where platforms are proposed to be added at LTT currently houses railway quarters, rail assets and old rail lines, where trains are parked. After adding new lines, the railway could provide access to the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

LTT is one of Mumbai’s busiest railway terminuses, with a daily average footfall of 70,000 passengers. “The railway ministry would like to operate 50 more long-distance trains from Mumbai,” said a railway official.

The proposed railway terminus at Parel too has been cleared by the PEC. It will sync with the new fifth and sixth lines between Kurla and Parel, and will be used exclusively by mail and express trains.

“Parel will be an additional hub for the city and will not only help add more train services but also shift some trains from Dadar and CSMT. This will decongest those stations,” said Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

The Parel terminus, expected to cost ₹500 crore, will have two island platforms with four platform lines that can each accommodate 26-coach lengths. “A 15-metre-wide (2 x 2 lane) approach road with ramp and viaduct connected to the platform deck on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road on the east side is also proposed,” said another CR official.

Originally planned in 2016, the proposal faced stiff opposition from both CR trade unions as it would involve shutting down the Parel railway workshop. It has since been decided to shift the employees to other workshops in the city.