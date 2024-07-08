Delivery man arrested for sending obscene messages to customer

Mumbai: A delivery man from an online food delivery app on Sunday for allegedly sending obscene messages to a customer on Friday after delivering her order. HT Image

According to the Bangur Nagar police, on Friday, the complainant ordered vadapav from a sweet shop in Malad West through a food delivery app at 3 pm. By 4:15 pm, the delivery man arrived with her order. She accepted the order, but when the delivery man, who appeared inebriated, asked to use her bathroom, she refused. After he left, she discovered she had received the wrong order.

The woman called the number on the app, and the delivery man answered. He claimed to be near her building and offered to resolve the issue. Upon returning, he asked for her phone to address the problem through the app. Since he could not handle the phone properly, she took it back. The accused, identified as Rohit, then asked for her mobile number to address the complain and left.

At 5:45 pm, the woman began receiving a series of obscene text messages from Rohit, making sexual advances. Feeling violated, she approached the police and registered a case against the delivery man under sections 75 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or making sexually colored remarks) and 78 (offence of stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and a section of the Information Technology Act.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused on Sunday. “We will produce the accused Rohit Singh before the court on Monday,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station.