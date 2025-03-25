Menu Explore
Delivery person killed by car driving on on wrong side of the road in LBS Road

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Mar 25, 2025 07:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old delivery person, Prince Chaudhary, died after a car, driven by Siddharth Banpatte, collided with him on LBS Road. Banpatte was arrested.

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old delivery person was killed in an accident after a car speeding on the wrong side on LBS Road collided against him on Sunday. The accused driver, Siddharth Gorakh Banpatte, was arrested on Sunday for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

The damaged scooter which Prince Arjun Chaudhar, the deceased, was driving
The damaged scooter which Prince Arjun Chaudhar, the deceased, was driving

The deceased is identified as Prince Arjun Chaudhary. Prince lived with his brother Premprakash Chaudhary, 23, and friend Hemant Sahu, 23 in Bhatwadi, Ghatkopar. He delivered items for an aggregator platform using Sahu’s bike. Around 3pm on Sunday, Prince was returning to the dark store after a delivery in Chirag Nagar when a Swift D’zire car coming in the opposite direction hit him, said an officer from Ghatkopar Police Station.

Prince Arjun Chaudhar, the deceased
Prince Arjun Chaudhar, the deceased

When Sahu called Prince to ask when he would return home, an unknown person answered the call and informed him about the accident. Sahu and Premprakash rushed to the spot and then to the Rajawadi hospital, where Chaudhary laid on a stretcher. Police said he suffered fatal injuries and died during treatment in the evening. His parents, who were residing in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, were informed.

The accused driver, Banpatte, a resident of Netaji Nagar in Kurla West, was arrested on Sunday and his car was seized by the police.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
