Demolish Elphinston bridge after exams: Aaditya Thackeray

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 01, 2025 05:48 AM IST

MUMBAI: Amid the plans to demolish Elphinstone bridge for the Worli-Sewri connector in February, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, MLA Aaditya Thackeray, has written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding that the demolition process should begin after the exam period is over to avoid inconvenience to students.

The Sewri-Worli Connector is a 4.5-kilometre elevated road that will connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Sewri Interchange to Narayan Hardikar Road. The project is being developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

“Worli-Sewri connector is an important infrastructure project started during Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. But the work of this project is going on in slow pace since the last two years. I have come to know that the administration has decided to demolish the Elphinston bridge - part of the Worli-Sewri connector project - in February. But this will lead to major inconvenience to the students in the area who will have exams during that period,” wrote Aaditya Thackeray in the letter. “So, I request that the demolition process should be undertaken after the exams, to avoid any inconvenience to the students. Along with that, other part of the work on projects should be continued to complete the project in a speedy manner.”

