Doctor held for raping specially-abled woman

Thane: A doctor in Badlapur West was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old specially-abled woman, police officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Dr Hemant Sonawane, 40. HT Image

According to the police, on Sunday around 2.30pm, the woman’s mother asked her to bring some spices. “The woman knew the area very well, she often went out in the nearby market with her mother, and all regular shop owners also knew the girl very well,” an officer from Badlapur West police station said.

The officer added that when the woman didn’t return for 15 to 20 minutes, her other sister and mother went out to search for her.

The officer said, “When they enquired with the spices shop, the shopkeeper told them that she left. While searching for her, they found her slippers outside Dr Sonawane’s clinic. When two of them went into the clinic, they found the accused in an inappropriate state with the victim. He was forcing himself on her, removing her clothes. The mother of the woman shouted when she found her daughter crying in front of the doctor.”

Both the sister and mother of the woman called other people and the police arrived on the spot and arrested the doctor. Senior police inspector, A Kshirsagar, said, “The accused has been arrested immediately under IPC 376 (rape). He was earlier booked under IPC 306 (abetment to suicide). “

