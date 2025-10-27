Doctors’ bodies threaten statewide strike over Phaltan doctor’s death, seek fair probe

Mumbai: Around 15,000 doctors representing four major medical organisations in Maharashtra have threatened to launch a statewide strike if an impartial inquiry is not conducted into the death of a government medical officer posted at the Sub-District Hospital in Phaltan in Satara district.

“We have demanded that the case be fast-tracked and an inquiry be conducted into why cognisance was not taken despite the deceased doctor’s repeated complaints regarding being under immense pressure,” said Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra, one of the organisations backing the call for a statewide strike. “We will be meeting Satara’s guardian minister (Shambhuraj Desai) on Tuesday to pursue the matter.”

The state government must also provide financial aid to the deceased’s family, Dr Kadam said.

The doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Satara last Thursday. In a suicide note inscribed on her palm, she accused Prashant Bankar, her landlord’s son, of physical and mental harassment, and sub-inspector Gopal Badane of sexual assault and rape.

While both accused have since been arrested and remanded in police custody, a row has erupted over the case as it has emerged that the doctor had complained several times about being under pressure from the local police and a member of parliament to fudge medical reports and facilitate police custody of accused individuals.

Meanwhile, police officers investigating the case have claimed that she and Badane were in a romantic relationship in the weeks preceding her death.

On Sunday, the Central MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), BMC MARD, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), and the IMA jointly condemned the doctor’s death and the misinformation campaign around her. The organisations demanded that the probe be transferred either to the state criminal investigation department (CID) or a special investigation team (SIT), under judicial oversight. They also sought accountability of administrative officials who had ignored her complaints and establishment of mental health support cells and POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committees in all government hospitals.

In a statement issued by FAIMA on Sunday, the association extended its support to demands raised by doctors’ bodies in Maharashtra and called the Phaltan doctor’s death a reflection of the psychological burden and administrative neglect that government doctors face.

“This heartbreaking incident reflects the immense psychological burden many doctors silently endure while performing their duties in stressful government setups,” the statement said.

Dr Swapnil Kendre, general secretary of FAIMA and Central MARD said they had spoken to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought a fair and transparent investigation.

“We have demanded an SIT to ensure accountability. If any injustice is done or the probe is biased, we will escalate our agitation, especially considering that there is misinformation being spread,” he said.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister on Friday, Central MARD said the doctor’s death was a result of systemic failure and the association would be compelled to launch a statewide protest if the case was not transferred to the CID.

“Doctors working in rural and semi-urban areas face huge administrative pressure. This incident has exposed the absence of any grievance redressal mechanism or mental health support system for them,” a central MARD representative said, requesting anonymity.

The BMC MARD, which represents resident doctors working in civic hospitals in Mumbai, termed the incident deeply distressing and warned that inaction would lead to a statewide protest.

“Even after the chief minister’s directives for immediate action, the accused absconded for several days. This has caused anger among doctors and raised serious concerns about our safety and dignity,” the statement issued by BMC MARD said.

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, IMA Maharashtra, said though the two accused had been arrested, there was a larger need for systemic reform.

“Doctors working in remote regions must feel safe and supported,” he said.

If the demands raised jointly by the medical associations are not met within two weeks or so, doctors will not hesitate to escalate their protest into a statewide strike, bringing public healthcare services to a halt, said members.