MUMBAI: Railway commuters are hoping to enthuse candidates for the civic elections to represent the 7 million commuters who use the two suburban railway lines in Mumbai. To this end, railway passenger associations will meet this weekend, and connect with various candidates to discuss the challenges confronting them. They will cover Thane, Kurla, Bandra, Andheri, Kalyan, Kalwa, Ghatkopar and Bhandup, among other areas. ‘Don’t ignore 7 million rail commuters’

The associations met earlier this week and reached out to commuters through WhatsApp groups. They discussed how they would approach representatives of various political parties. On the agenda were on-going railway projects, delays and last-mile connectivity. The Central and Western Railways cater to 7 million commuters daily, but the conditions outside railway stations across Mumbai are abysmal, they pointed out.

“Political parties don’t have railway commuters on their radar. And, yet, from illegal hawkers, to vendors, haphazardly parked autorickshaws, to poor roads outside railway stations, the problems are plenty. Politicians fighting the municipal elections should not ignore these,” said Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

Another member said they have posted details of ongoing and proposed railway projects that impact Mumbai’s railway commuters on community groups. “We are seeking public feedback through social media,” he said.

Siddesh Desai, member, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said they would be talking to commuters at various railway stations. “We are also contacting candidates for the elections, wherever possible, and brief them on issues faced by commuters using local trains and other modes of public transport,” said Desai.

Kailash Varma, president of a commuter organisation, said that earlier civic administrations lacked sensitivity toward Mumbai’s transport challenges. “Now, there’s substantial funding for Mumbai’s transport infrastructure. However, there is a need for improved first- and last-mile connectivity,” he said.

Women’s safety on trains and at railway stations will also be discussed with candidates. Also, Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Thane Commuters; Organisation, said, “Commuter awareness and civic responsibility have improved at railway stations. But this has to be followed even outside the stations.”