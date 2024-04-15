DRI detains wildlife trafficker in Nashik, seizes hundreds of lizard parts, coral

Mumbai: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a wildlife trafficking gang, detaining an operative and seizing from his possession 781 Bengal Monitor Lizard Hemipenes and 19.6 kilogram of soft corals, protected under Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which he was attempting to sell illegally at an interior location of Nashik on Saturday. HT Image

The traffickers are suspected of trading the lizard’s reproductive organs as lucky charms, leading to the animals’ cruel demise. Additionally, the soft corals seized are reportedly utilised in cement industries and jewellery making. The DRI initiated the operation upon receiving intelligence about a wildlife trafficking gang specialising in selling Bengal Monitor Lizard Hemipenes and soft corals.

Upon receiving the intelligence, a team of officers from DRI Mumbai set up a trap for the traffickers. Despite their cautious approach, the traffickers contacted potential buyers, who were closely monitored by the agency, and arranged to meet at Nandagaon railway station in Nashik. The suspected trafficker continuously changed locations for the potential trade for around three hours, attempting to evade surveillance by any authority. Eventually, the alleged trafficker chose a tribal hamlet in interior Nashik, situated in a barren and harsh terrain characterised by thorny scrubland. This location offered no access for four-wheelers and provided an advantage in spotting any hostile movements from a distance, according to agency sources.

The trafficker also employed up to four bike-borne reconnaissance patrol groups that kept surveying the area where the trade was to take place, the sources said. The DRI team attempted to escape the surveillance measures of the trafficker by displaying blue flags on their vehicle to blend in with several other vehicles that displayed the same-coloured flags in view of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on April 14, agency sources said.

When the trafficker arrived with the contraband, the DRI team attempted to encircle him but was thwarted by a bike patrol group, alerting the trafficker. “In no time, the team was surrounded by 30-odd tribals who started pelting stones at the officers. Using this opportunity, the trafficker and his associates tried to run away with the contraband,” a DRI source said. The DRI officers however chased the trafficker on foot for about 500 meters and nabbed him.

The seized wildlife articles and the detained trafficker were handed over to Maharashtra State Forest officials for further action under the Wildlife Protection Act.