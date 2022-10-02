DRI seizes meth, cocaine worth 1,476 crore in Navi Mumbai

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths on Saturday seized 198 kg methamphetamine in Navi Mumbai, making it one of the biggest-ever seizures of the party drug in the country. The agency has also seized 9 kg cocaine, taking the total worth of the contraband to ₹1,476 crore.

Confirming the development to HT, officials from the agency’s Mumbai unit said the consignment belonged to drugs cartels in South Africa and it was sent to India as a transit country. The officials, however, did not disclose the location where it was headed.

The DRI had been keeping a watch for 10-12 days on the consignment of fruits being cleared from cold storages in Navi Mumbai. On Friday evening, a team intercepted a truck carrying imported oranges from Prabhu Hira Ice & Cold Storage in Vashi.

On thorough examination, a large quantity of drugs was found concealed in the cartons containing Valencia oranges. A total of 198 kg high purity crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 9 kg high purity cocaine, totally estimated at ₹1,476 crore, were seized under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

DRI officers believe that this is a new kind of modus operandi adopted by cartels. “They conceal drugs in the boxes of Valentia oranges imported from South Africa. After clearance from Customs, the goods are kept in some cold storage located in Vashi. And from there the drugs are taken to their destinations,” an officer said.

The importer of the oranges is being interrogated. Till the time of going to press, the DRI has not made any arrest. Investigations are underway to identify the people involved in the smuggling, the officer added.