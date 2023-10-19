Drug kingpin Lalit Patil’s chauffeur arrested in Bengaluru

Mumbai: The man who chauffeured drug kingpin Lalit Patil while he was on the run from the law for a fortnight was arrested on Thursday in Bengaluru. HT Image

The accused, identified as Sachin Wagh, 30, a resident of Pimpalgaon in Wakhari, Nashik, was driving Patil around throughout his fortnight-long misadventure of trying to evade police from Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. Patil had escaped from Pune’s Sassoon Hospital where he had been admitted since October 2 and was nabbed by Mumbai police on Tuesday night from Bengaluru.

The police immediately began the legal proceedings to take Patil into custody on Wednesday soon after being brought into the city. Wagh, and the Scorpio car that Patil was travelling in, were also brought to the city.

With this development, the Sakinaka police have made a total of 16 arrests in the case that led them to uncover a factory in Nashik purportedly run by Patil and his brother Bhushan Patil which manufactured mephedrone under the garb of running a pharmaceutical plant. They have also been able to seize more than 150 kgs of the drug worth more than ₹305 crore in the open market.

Wagh will be produced in court on Friday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON