Drunk truck driver mows down 12-year-old schoolboy in Borivali

MUMBAI: A 12-year-old boy, who was going to school on Friday afternoon with his friends, died after a drunk truck driver crushed the boy in the Carter Road No 3 area of Borivali East. Mumbai, India. Sep 20, 2024: (File Photo of Vicky Kanojia) 12-year-old school student Vicky Kanojia died after coming under the rear wheel of a dumper on Kasturba road in Borivali, Mumbai on Friday afternoon.Mumbai, India. Sep 20, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

According to the police officials, the incident occurred around 12.30pm on Friday when the boy, Vicky Satyendra Kanojia, a resident of Kotusingh Chawl, Carter Road No 4, was going to school along with his schoolmates.

Eyewitnesses to the accident said the truck, which was carrying stones, hit the kid at a high speed and the child fell on the right side and was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck.

The passersby screamed at the driver to stop the truck and rushed the severely injured child to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The driver who tried to flee was apprehended by the residents who handed him over to the police. “When we confronted the driver, a strong whiff of alcohol hit us. He was sloshed,” said one of the residents.

The police have registered an FIR against the driver under section 106 (causing death by a rash or negligent act) and arrested him.

Officials said that they have taken the driver for a medical examination and taken his blood samples to ascertain the alcohol levels.

Officers said that the deceased boy lived with his father who worked as an air conditioner mechanic and mother, a homemaker. while his 22-year-old elder brother lives in their native place in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They said the deceased 12-year-old was studying in Class 7 at GH High School.