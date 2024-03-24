Duo arrested for duping Saat Rasta resident by posing as Dy CM’s PA

MUMBAI: Two individuals were arrested for allegedly cheating a washerman to the tune of ₹15 lakh by posing as personal assistant (PA) to deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis under the guise of getting his work done by using their personal influence. When the victim found out that his work was not getting done, he visited Sagar Bungalow – the officials’ residence of the deputy chief minister in Malabar Hill and found out that no such person worked in Fadnavis’ office. HT Image

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Suhas Mahadik, 39, a hawker and resident of Jacob Circle, and Kiran Patil, 50, a real-estate agent from Titwala East. The police said the complainant was Mallesh Kalluri, 46, a resident of Jacob Circle, Saat Rasta.

According to the police officer, the complainant had a dispute with his neighbours regarding washing clothes at the Dhobi Ghat. He also had a dispute with the chairman of the housing society and learned that the property was slated for redevelopment by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). Consequently, he discussed the matter with a neighbour, when Mahadik approached him, promising to assist with the formation of the society for the slum scheme, claiming he had connections through a personal assistant of Fadnavis.

“They then met Patil, who posed as the PA to Fadnavis, with the help of Mahadik near the Air India building in Nariman Point. Patil was carrying an identity card and a strap that had ‘Mantralaya’ written on it. Patil after hearing them said he would require ₹35 lakh to get the work done and after preliminary talks took ₹15 lakh as the first instalment,” said the police officer.

After taking ₹15 lakh, he called them to meet him in Mantralaya and when they went to Mantralaya, he asked them to wait but did not come. That was when the complainant directly went to Sagar Bungalow and enquired about Patil and was informed that no such person worked in the office of the deputy chief minister.

“He then approached us. Based on his complaint, we have registered a case under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We first arrested Mahadik and then picked up Patil from his residence in Titwala,” said a police officer from Marine Drive police station.