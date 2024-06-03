 ECI transfers complaint against Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra CEO | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
ECI transfers complaint against Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra CEO

BySurendra P Gangan
Jun 03, 2024 06:53 PM IST

Maharashtra additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni said they have received a communication from ECI on the complaint against Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Maharashtra’s chief electoral officer (CEO) to decide on a complaint against Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray for holding a Press conference on May 20 that attacked the commission for the “slow” pace of voting at many polling stations in the state capital.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, at a public meeting at Kalachowki in Mumbai on May 18 (HT FILE PHOTO/Bhushan Koyande)

Ashish Shelar, president of the Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had sought action against Thackeray for holding the press conference before voting ended on May 20. ECI initially sought a transcript of Thackeray’s press conference from the state’s CEO S Chockalingam, who last week submitted a translated version of Uddhav Thackeray’s statements during the interaction.

“We have received the letter from the ECI on May 30 asking us to take ‘necessary action’. We will look into the complaint and report submitted by the authorities and take a call after due process,” said Kiran Kulkarni, additional chief electoral officer, Maharashtra.

Thackeray’s May 20 briefing in which he attacked election officials came against the backdrop of complaints of long queues and slow pace of voting at many polling booths in the city. Thackeray accused ECI of bias and improper conduct and claimed that voter document checks were being disproportionately conducted in certain localities to slow down the polling process.

“It seems a dirty game is being played. Is the ECI serving BJP? It seems to be deliberate attempt to slow down the voting,” Thackeray alleged during the Press conference on May 20.

“Voting is delayed in areas where we will get more votes. This is to discourage people from voting. If voters find such officials or polling staff who are involved in delaying voting on purpose, send their names to the local Shiv Sena branches. But don’t leave the polling centre till you cast your vote. They cannot refuse your voting right once you are in queue before 6 pm.” said Thackeray.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Mumbai / ECI transfers complaint against Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra CEO
