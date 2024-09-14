Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai not on September 16. Maharashtra govt reschedules. Here's why

The Maharashtra government on Friday rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 16 to September 18. According to an official release, the decision was taken after the local Muslim community decided to hold its Eid processions on September 18 instead of September 16— to avoid any inconvenience during Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the Ganesh festival, which falls on September 17. Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai(HT File Photo)

The officials, in the release, said that the local collectors can decide on a similar rescheduling of the Eid holiday in other districts as per the circumstances, reported news agency PTI.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan urged Chief minister Eknath Shinde to declare a holiday on September 18 for Eid-e-Milad instead of September 16.

“Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 17, and members of the Muslim community have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 so that both festivals can be celebrated with pomp and gaiety,” he had said in his letter.

The last day of the Ganpati festival falls on September 17, while Eid-e-Milad is likely to be observed on September 16, subject to the position of the moon.

Eid procession rescheduled for 2nd consecutive year

This is the second consecutive year that the Muslim community has volunteered to reschedule its procession to commemorate the occasion to ensure communal harmony.

“Just like last year, this year too, the Muslim community has volunteered to reschedule their religious activities so that the immersion process takes place smoothly…It is a remarkable display of unity and co-existence by the communities,” said the deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), Pankaj Dahane.

Notably, the Eid-e-Milad procession in Navi Mumbai starts from Turbhe and makes its way through Vashi and Koparkhairane before culminating at Ghansoli Dargah.

Eid-e-Milad, or Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad - the revered religious and social leader who established the Islamic faith. The celebration is traditionally observed on September 16 - subject to the moon's position. Muslims across the world participate in a procession during the celebration.

(With inputs from PTI)