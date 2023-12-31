Employees booked for leaking data to rival logistics firm, causing loss of 9.8 cr

MUMBAI: Police in Mulund have booked some employees of a logistics firm for allegedly conspiring with its rival firm and sharing crucial data about its business, causing losses to the tune of ₹9.8 crore to the company. HT Image

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Ravindra Purohit, 39, a resident of Kalyan-Shil road who works with Exim Transtrade India Private Limited, whose office is located in Mulund. The company provides logistics solutions like shipping, customs broking, freight forwarding, road transport, door to door logistics and cargo.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the police, since August 2022, the company was losing a lot of customers to two rival companies, NexusNine Global Private Limited and Nine International Logistics based in Malad and Vidyavihar, respectively.

“During inquiries, the company found that its own employees were involved and had shared crucial and confidential information relating to the company like its client list, vendors list, contact details, address, email-ids, buying and selling rate, customers port information and rates of carrying goods with the rival companies, causing a loss of ₹9.8 crore,” said a police officer.

The accused employees and unknown others have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.