Engine failure of goods train disrupts Central Railway services near Asangaon

Train services on the Central Railway were disrupted for one hour on Tuesday afternoon. A locomotive of a goods train failed on the tracks near Asangaon railway station at 2.05pm. Local and outstation train services were impacted due to the failure.

The goods train was removed from the railway tracks after an additional engine was attached and the train was moved after an hour. Train services resumed at 3.10pm.

Two local trains and two outstation trains were detained near Asangaon due to the engine failure of the goods train. Outstation trains were also delayed owing to the incident.

“Goods train stopped on the down line near Asangaon railway station due to some technical issues. The goods train was re-started after an assistant engine was provided. The train stopped at 2.05pm and was cleared by 3.10pm,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Railway authorities have, however, stated that the repercussions on the local train services were minimal due to the frequency of train services.

“Local train services were not impacted much as there is less frequency of trains in that railway section. Two outstation trains were delayed and few trains were delayed.” said a senior Central Railway official.