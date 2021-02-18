Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies

Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is adopting different yardsticks on adherence to Covid-19 protocols and sought to know why it is allowing gatherings by ruling allies.

The BJP leader said the Uddhav Thackeray government is allowing large gatherings by ruling parties, but appealing others to avoid crowding to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked us to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid gatherings.

"However, we pointed out to him that this message should be given to political parties sharing power with him. They should be the ones who should be following Covid-19 guidelines strictly."

The former chief minister took a dig at new Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, who has been holding rallies across the state after taking charge.

The Leader of Opposition in the assembly was at Vidhan Bhavan to attend a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held ahead of the start of the budget session of the state legislature from March 1.

He said, The state government does not appear very keen on holding a long session. We have demanded a four-week -long session for discussing all issues.

"The next round of meeting will be held on February 25 which will finalise the agenda for the first week of the session."