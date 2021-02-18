Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies
Maharashtra opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is adopting different yardsticks on adherence to Covid-19 protocols and sought to know why it is allowing gatherings by ruling allies.
The BJP leader said the Uddhav Thackeray government is allowing large gatherings by ruling parties, but appealing others to avoid crowding to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked us to follow Covid-19 protocols and avoid gatherings.
"However, we pointed out to him that this message should be given to political parties sharing power with him. They should be the ones who should be following Covid-19 guidelines strictly."
The former chief minister took a dig at new Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, who has been holding rallies across the state after taking charge.
The Leader of Opposition in the assembly was at Vidhan Bhavan to attend a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held ahead of the start of the budget session of the state legislature from March 1.
He said, The state government does not appear very keen on holding a long session. We have demanded a four-week -long session for discussing all issues.
"The next round of meeting will be held on February 25 which will finalise the agenda for the first week of the session."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fadnavis slams Maha govt for allowing gatherings by MVA allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police issue advisory against fake online job racket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices in Mumbai at all-time high: Diesel at ₹87/litre, petrol at ₹96.32/litre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB arrests foreign national at Mumbai airport; recovers 3kg heroin from her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra deputy CM seeks Centre's intervention over price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why did PM Modi lie about China’s infiltration in Ladakh: Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed trying to stop neighbours’ fight in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Decision on local train timing restriction to be taken after Feb 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36 lakh people using local trains in Mumbai daily since February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s tobacco addiction not sufficient for divorce: Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Congress, BJP gear up for protests across state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burglars steal ornaments worth ₹2.82 core from Mumbai jewellery shop, take CCTV footage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Actor’s wife, mother-in-law booked for abetting his suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox