Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fake cop cons shopkeepers right outside police HQ

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 07:48 AM IST

After a fairly successful run as a conman, a 51-year-old man has been arrested for cheating several shopkeepers outside the Mumbai police headquarters, by posing as an IPS officer

MUMBAI: Impersonating a police officer to cheat unsuspecting victims is one of the oldest tricks in a fraudster’s book – but pulling it off right under the police commissioner’s nose?

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After a fairly successful run as a conman, a 51-year-old man has been arrested for cheating several shopkeepers outside the Mumbai police headquarters, by posing as an IPS officer.

“We arrested Sandeep Narayan Gosavi, alias Sandeep Karnik, alias Dinesh Bodulal Dikshit, on Monday. We laid a trap for him at the Aarey Stall outside the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office, and picked him up from there after the complainant pointed him out to us,” said a police officer with the Mumbai crime branch.

Gosavi’s run came to an end on July 7, after he attempted to dupe Nazim Kutchi, 24, who runs Saqibi Collections, a stall that sells mobile phone covers at Crawford Market. Introducing himself as ‘Sandeep Karnik’, Gosavi told Kutchi he knew a common friend who visits his shop. When Gosavi claimed to be a senior police officer in Maharashtra, Kutchi fell for the lie, as he had seen Gosavi chatting with uniformed policemen, who also visited his shop.

On July 5, Gosavi told Kutchi he had left his phone in his car and he needed one urgently. He took Kutchi’s mobile phone, claiming his driver would return it in a couple of days. Kutchi wasn’t worried. After all, the man was a cop, right?

When Gosavi failed to show up, he told Kutchi over the phone that his driver was delayed and he would pay for the mobile. When even that did not happen, Kutchi made some inquiries with other shopkeepers outside the police commissioner office, and learnt that Gosavi had conned many of them too. Each time, he had posed as “senior police officer, Sandeep Karnik”.

Kutchi then lodged a complaint with the police. “We have arrested him and are questioning him,” said a senior police officer. He confirmed that Gosavi had cheated several people posing as ‘Karnik’.

Considering that the Nashik police commissioner is ‘Sandeep Karnik’, HT spoke to him. He said he had no idea someone was impersonating him.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Fake cop cons shopkeepers right outside police HQ
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On