False allegations started after relationship soured, says Powai resident

Mumbai: Shubhro Banerjee, the Powai resident arrested for the alleged sexual torture of a 32-year-old man, has told the police that the complainant started making false allegations against him after their once-consensual relationship soured, and that he had also sought help from the police last year. HT Image

The Powai police had on February 17 arrested Banerjee, who was working as the Head of Regulatory Affairs, India with a French wine and spirit’s company. Banerjee and his wife were booked earlier this month after the victim, a PhD student with a leading institute in Mumbai, alleged that Banerjee had forced him into sexual acts of a masochistic nature.

According to the Powai police, Banerjee, in his interrogation has accepted that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship after meeting through a dating app in 2020, and that relations soured between them in 2021.

“Banerjee, however, has denied all allegations of forced intercourse and torture, and claimed that the victim started threatening him with a false complaint after their relationship went awry. He has further said that he had submitted an application to the police station in 2021 and we are going through our records to find it,” said an officer with the Powai police station.

The officer added that investigations so far have not revealed any direct, active involvement on part of Banerjee’s wife in the alleged torture. However, the police said that even having knowledge of a crime and not reporting it amounts to a punishable offence, especially if the offence is committed repeatedly over a period of time.

The victim, in an application submitted to the police in October 2022, has said that in mid-2021, Banerjee started forcing him into acts of intercourse against his will, which included strangling him and inflicting pain on him in other ways. The victim has further claimed that Banerjee forced him to have intercourse with others against his will.

The police said that Banerjee is currently in judicial custody and further investigations into the case are underway.