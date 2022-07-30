Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected

Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact.

The police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is investigating the reason behind the incident.

As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the forensic team was informed to collect the sample and evidence from the incident spot, said the police officer.

The deceased man lived in a rented house in a chawl, which he shared along with his family and his 20-year-old brother. He operated a general store in the vicinity.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the deceased did not reach the shop till 10:30 am. His brother, who sleeps at the shop at night, returned home to check and found it locked from inside. “I knocked on the door several times but when I did not get a response, I panicked and called neighbours and broke open the door,” the deceased’s brother said.

“I found the family unconscious and immediately informed the police,” he added.

“We reached the spot at around 11:15 and all four were sent to the hospital, where they were declared dead. We found two bottles in the room -- one bottle filled with water mixed with room cleaner (phenyl) while another bottle was room cleaner,” said deputy commissioner of the police Krishnakant Upadhyay.

“It also appears that husband and wife first poisoned their children and later died by suicide,” said a police officer, part of the investigating team.

“We have recorded statements of his brother and the neighbours, but as of now the reason is not known,” added Upadhyay.

“The couple were staying in my house on rent for over six years and I did not find them even fighting or arguing on any issue. After I sold my previous house, they came to stay here and have been staying for around 8 months,” said the owner of the house where the family lived.

A neighbour, who met the deceased man a day before the incident, said, “He was happy and we spoke around 15 minutes after that I went home. He was a very close friend of mine. I never found him in any trouble. I am shocked and no one knows what made him take such a drastic step.”