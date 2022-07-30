Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact.
The police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is investigating the reason behind the incident.
As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the forensic team was informed to collect the sample and evidence from the incident spot, said the police officer.
The deceased man lived in a rented house in a chawl, which he shared along with his family and his 20-year-old brother. He operated a general store in the vicinity.
According to the police, the incident came to light when the deceased did not reach the shop till 10:30 am. His brother, who sleeps at the shop at night, returned home to check and found it locked from inside. “I knocked on the door several times but when I did not get a response, I panicked and called neighbours and broke open the door,” the deceased’s brother said.
“I found the family unconscious and immediately informed the police,” he added.
“We reached the spot at around 11:15 and all four were sent to the hospital, where they were declared dead. We found two bottles in the room -- one bottle filled with water mixed with room cleaner (phenyl) while another bottle was room cleaner,” said deputy commissioner of the police Krishnakant Upadhyay.
“It also appears that husband and wife first poisoned their children and later died by suicide,” said a police officer, part of the investigating team.
“We have recorded statements of his brother and the neighbours, but as of now the reason is not known,” added Upadhyay.
“The couple were staying in my house on rent for over six years and I did not find them even fighting or arguing on any issue. After I sold my previous house, they came to stay here and have been staying for around 8 months,” said the owner of the house where the family lived.
A neighbour, who met the deceased man a day before the incident, said, “He was happy and we spoke around 15 minutes after that I went home. He was a very close friend of mine. I never found him in any trouble. I am shocked and no one knows what made him take such a drastic step.”
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
Some candidates will have to contest elections from other wards on OBC quota
Many existing sitting candidates, mainly men from the open category, missed the chance to contest the municipal elections from their wards after the civic body held a lottery to decide Other Backward Class seats on Friday. The Supreme Court on July 20 accepted the recommendations of the Banthia commission to apply 27 per cent OBC reservations in local body elections in Maharashtra. In some wards, there are many candidates from the general male category.
Elgar Parishad case: Arun Ferreira seeks copy of order permitting email interception
Mumbai: one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, Arun Ferreira, on Friday alleged that the email recovered from the devices of accused Rona Wilson, by the prosecution was illegally intercepted without any valid authorisation. In his plea, Ferreira claimed that as the prosecution was relying on the evidence, he needed to have a copy of the order authorising the agency to intercept the alleged emails.
