Family of slain NCP leader begins indefinite hunger strike, cites police inaction

MUMBAI: The family of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Kurmi has launched an indefinite hunger strike at the very site in Byculla where he was murdered in October 2024, protesting the failure to arrest the main accused in the case. Mumbai, India - May 1, 2025:Mahesh Kurmi brother of late Sachin Kurmi along with his family and supporters, sits on indefinite hunger strike and demanded immediate arrest of main suspect of his murder, at Byculla in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Kurmi’s elder brother, Mahesh Kurmi, his wife Anupama, daughter Yukti, and social worker Mahesh Vengurlekar have joined the protest demanding justice. “We have no choice but to sit on a hunger strike. Till the real perpetrators are brought to book, we will not back down,” said Mahesh Kurmi.

Sachin Kurmi, 46, was the president of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction Byculla taluka unit. He was stabbed over 20 times during a post-dinner walk on October 4, 2024, and later succumbed to his injuries at JJ Hospital.

Yukti, a first-year MBBS student, accused the police of succumbing to political pressure and deliberately shielding the main accused. “Those responsible are affiliated with powerful political parties. We will not end our protest until they are arrested,” she said.

The Byculla police had initially arrested three persons. However, according to Mahesh, further arrests were made only after the family met senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. “After we met them, the case was transferred to the crime branch, which arrested three more individuals and invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). But even after promising to nab the key conspirators, they closed the charge sheet, citing political pressure,” he said.

Mahesh also revealed that the main accused had a history of hostility with Kurmi. “They had previously kidnapped and assaulted him. He filed a case back then, but later withdrew it after they apologised. That case should have been a red flag.”

Despite their demands, the police have served the family a notice under Section 168 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which outlines the duty of officers to prevent cognisable offences. “We are in touch with the family and have advised them to pursue legal avenues if they have grievances,” said an officer from Byculla police station.

So far, the crime branch has arrested Anand Kale alias Anya, Vijay Kakade alias Papya, Praful Patkar, Govind Yadav, Shekhar Madhokar, and Dilip Wagaskar. A senior officer stated that the charge sheet was filed based on available evidence, and the investigation would continue if new leads emerge.

Meanwhile, the Kurmi family has put up banners across Byculla and outside the Mumbai police commissioner’s office, accusing authorities of shielding influential accused and demanding justice for Sachin Kurmi.