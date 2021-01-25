Farmers reach Mumbai, vow to intensify agitation
Travelling for more than 200 kms over last two days, thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra reached Mumbai on Sunday evening for an agitation against the contentious three farm laws and in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders. The farmers have announced to take out a morcha to Raj Bhavan after a public meeting at Azad Maidan on Monday.
Ruling parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress and other political parties including Aam Admi Party, communist parties have announced their support to the agitation.
Key leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Sena leader Aaditya Thakeray, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat are likely to join the sit-in protest at Azad Maidan on Monday.
This is a part of agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) which aims to intensify the farmers struggle in main capital cities across all the states. Manay social and political outfits and labour unions have joined hands under SSKM to support the protest.
The farmers who started their vehicle march from Nashik on Saturday. According to the organisers, farmers from as many as 21 districts have joined the march from Nashik.
Rajesh Pinjarkar, who owns three acres land in Chandrapur, called it a conspiracy against the farmers. “We might get good price in the beginning but after that they will take over our land and make us contract workers there,” said Pinjarkar.
Leelatai Valvi, who travelled from Nandurbar for 17 hours to come to Mumbai said the whole aim of these laws was to enslave them. “These are black laws meant to snatch our livelihood and hand over our land to the multinational companies,” said Valvi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groping without skin contact not sexual assault, rules Bombay High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers reach Mumbai, vow to intensify agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delay in admissions for professional courses: Students forced to look for options outside Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra rights body did not hear a single case in 2020: RTI response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal Finance: How to pick the right health insurance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers reach Mumbai to protest at Azad Maidan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: BMC aims to give Covid vaccine to 9,500 healthcare workers daily this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra ups Covid-19 vaccination centres to 511, drive to be 5 days a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperatures remain low, Mumbai records very poor air quality
- On Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was only slightly behind Delhi’s air quality where an AQI of 339 was measured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consider plea to increase awareness on Constitution, laws, Bombay HC asks academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body rejects BEST’s proposal to install 30,000 advertising kiosks on electric poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husband asking wife to drop case against him does not amount to domestic violence, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox