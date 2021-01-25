IND USA
The farmers have announced to take out a morcha to Raj Bhavan after a public meeting at Azad Maidan on Monday.(HT photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

Farmers reach Mumbai, vow to intensify agitation

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:04 AM IST

Travelling for more than 200 kms over last two days, thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra reached Mumbai on Sunday evening for an agitation against the contentious three farm laws and in solidarity with the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders. The farmers have announced to take out a morcha to Raj Bhavan after a public meeting at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Ruling parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress and other political parties including Aam Admi Party, communist parties have announced their support to the agitation.

Key leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Sena leader Aaditya Thakeray, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat are likely to join the sit-in protest at Azad Maidan on Monday.

This is a part of agitation being undertaken under the banner of Samyukt Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) which aims to intensify the farmers struggle in main capital cities across all the states. Manay social and political outfits and labour unions have joined hands under SSKM to support the protest.

The farmers who started their vehicle march from Nashik on Saturday. According to the organisers, farmers from as many as 21 districts have joined the march from Nashik.

Rajesh Pinjarkar, who owns three acres land in Chandrapur, called it a conspiracy against the farmers. “We might get good price in the beginning but after that they will take over our land and make us contract workers there,” said Pinjarkar.

Leelatai Valvi, who travelled from Nandurbar for 17 hours to come to Mumbai said the whole aim of these laws was to enslave them. “These are black laws meant to snatch our livelihood and hand over our land to the multinational companies,” said Valvi.

Arguing for the appellant, advocate Sabahat Ullah submitted that the statement of the mother was on hearsay because she had not witnessed the incident and also raised doubts about the minor’s account.
mumbai news

Groping without skin contact not sexual assault, rules Bombay High Court

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:07 AM IST
It couldn’t be deemed an offence under the Pocso Act because there had been no skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent, the bench observed in its ruling on January 19. The man allegedly pressed a breast of the minor.
NEET aspirants wait in queue to enter inside the exam hall in Thane on September 13, 2020. (HT FILE)
NEET aspirants wait in queue to enter inside the exam hall in Thane on September 13, 2020. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delay in admissions for professional courses: Students forced to look for options outside Maharashtra

By Priyanka Sahoo and Shreya Bhandary
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Delay owing to pandemic, confusion over inclusion of 12% SEBC quota; CET cell has declared six merit lists so far
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra rights body did not hear a single case in 2020: RTI response

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:19 AM IST
In a response to an RTI query filed by HT, state’s child rights commission has stated that in 2020, a total of 134 cases were filed with the commission. However, not a single hearing took place that year, leading to a 100% pendency rate as far as action against these cases is concerned.
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: How to pick the right health insurance

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Post the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for health insurance policies has gone up. Here’s a guide on what to keep in mind before you pick up one that suits your needs.
Farmers who have been walking from Nashik, to participate in a rally on January 26, reached CSMT on Sunday, January 24, 2021. (Pratik Chorege/HT Photo)
Farmers who have been walking from Nashik, to participate in a rally on January 26, reached CSMT on Sunday, January 24, 2021. (Pratik Chorege/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra farmers reach Mumbai to protest at Azad Maidan

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Ruling parties have announced support; Sharad Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat likely to join sit-in
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC aims to give Covid vaccine to 9,500 healthcare workers daily this week

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:07 AM IST
From January 16 to 23, the BMC has vaccinated 13,365 HCWs. The turnout for the first three days was around 50%, however, on Friday and Saturday, the turnout went up to around 90%
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra ups Covid-19 vaccination centres to 511, drive to be 5 days a week

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:05 AM IST
After the initial hesitancy, the turnout for vaccination had improved to 83.73% on Saturday, the fifth day of the vaccination drive as nine districts reported more than 100% turnout
Mumbai skyline.(File photo)
Mumbai skyline.(File photo)
mumbai news

As temperatures remain low, Mumbai records very poor air quality

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • On Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was only slightly behind Delhi’s air quality where an AQI of 339 was measured
Bombay High Court.
Bombay High Court.
mumbai news

Consider plea to increase awareness on Constitution, laws, Bombay HC asks academicians

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) recently asked a social activist to approach academicians, central and state government authorities and place his plea before them to spread awareness about contents of Constitution of India, Right to Information (RTI) Act and Consumer Protection Act, among masses before them
BMC medical staff administer vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff administer vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:51 PM IST
In Mumbai, around 130,000 HCWs have registered for inoculation on the centralised application Co-WIN, of which 70,000 work at private hospitals
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Mumbai Police on Saturday carried out a combing operation across the city and arrested 52 wanted accused, and issued arrest warrants against 59, involved in non-bailable offences
Representational picture. (Hindustan Times)
Representational picture. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body rejects BEST’s proposal to install 30,000 advertising kiosks on electric poles

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:42 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rejected the proposal of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) to install 30,894 advertisement kiosks on electric poles in the island city, citing the safety of the pedestrians and motorists
Mumbai skyline.
Mumbai skyline.
mumbai news

Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:39 PM IST
After a week’s respite from poor quality air, the city’s air quality deteriorated over the weekend
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Husband asking wife to drop case against him does not amount to domestic violence, says Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC), while hearing the pre-arrest bail application of a Pune resident, held that there was nothing wrong in a married man insisting that his wife drop a case of rape and sexual assault which she lodged against him before marriage
