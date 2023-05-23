Studio owners suggest single window clearance, easing of land reservation for BMC policy

Facing losses, and amid fear of demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the film studio owners’ association has submitted a set of recommendations for a new film shooting policy the civic body is expected to formulate next month. Mumbai, India - April 07, 2023: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya a visits Balaji Tirupati Cinemas, one of the five film studios, which was being demolished by authorites after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed an order deeming these structures illegal near Madh-Marve, Malad (West) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 07, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

A letter signed by Rakesh Bhosle on behalf of the association has sought single window clearance for permissions in a time-bound manner, defining of studio structure, and easing of land reservation requirement among others.

“Studio owners are facing difficulties in getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the BMC where the land in question is an eco-sensitive zone. The old film shooting policy suggests that permissions be granted without considering land reservations. Since permissions are temporary in nature, there should not be any requirement for a separate NOC,” the letter that was submitted through MP Gopal Shetty on April 11 said.

In their recommendations, studio owners have also demanded that the BMC define the structures and requirements. “Semi-permanent or temporary or permanent structures can be constructed as per policy but there should be clarity on materials to be used.”

The studio owners have also suggested that the height of structure be at least 60 feet to enhance the experience of viewers since new wide zoom cameras used in films require good space and height.

The letter has also touched upon the duration of permissions. “The BMC issues permission for not more than 180 days at a time and renews it every six months. However, its provision says permission could be renewed for a period of up to three years.”

The studio owners have called the collection of commercial assessment tax unfair.

It has also been pointed out that permissions are required to be obtained from the BMC, the police, the RTO, and the chief fire officer even when the old policy has recommended a one window clearance system.

In case of a violation or complaint, the ward officer does not give an opportunity to the studio owner to resolve the problem, the letter has said. “In the current situation, even upon an RTI query or a false complaint, the ward officer revokes permission and orders demolition of the structure. Our entire productive time is being misused and we are dragged into an unproductive and wasteful litigation against authorities.”

Shetty has said in the letter to the BMC that 700 people work under one structure at a time and hence, the structure should be constructed in a way that their safety isn’t jeopardised.

“If any studio owner has acquired permission by submitting forged documents, or constructed on government land or cheated the BMC, then strict action should be taken against them. But if a studio owner has acquired all permissions and constructed the structure keeping the safety of workers in mind then they should be supported by the government as one studio provides direct or indirect employment to nearly 300 families,” Shetty has said.

In a September 6, 2022 order, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had ordered an inquiry against unauthorised studios at Madh, Marve, Erangal, Bhati and Malad. The BMC’s old policy for setting up film studios on a temporary basis, which was on hold for almost six months, is being revised and a draft of the new policy is expected to be ready within a month.

