FIR registered in dog harassment case in Thane

THANE: The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) five days after a man allegedly sexually abused a dog in Thane's Vartak Nagar on June 28.

Animal rights activist Sushant Tomar had earlier struggled to file a case at the Vartak Nagar police station because the new criminal law, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the IPC on July 1, does not contain any penal provision that prescribes punishment for unnatural sex. Under section 325 of the BNS, a case can only be registered if the accused kills or paralyses an animal.

According to Tomar, a caregiver who feeds strays discovered one of the dogs missing in Thane’s Vartak Nagar area. While searching for the animal, the caregiver found the bathroom of one of the housing societies in the area locked from the inside and could also hear the cries of a dog in distress. After banging on the bathroom door for 15 minutes, the caregiver and the society watchman managed to persuade a reportedly intoxicated individual to open the door and release the animal.

The dog was taken to a hospital, where doctors said the animal had been sexually assaulted. Tomar tried to get a First Information Report registered at the Vartak Nagar police station, but said he was unsuccessful despite providing evidence, including CCTV footage.

However, when HT spoke to Vinayak Deshmukh, Additional Police Commissioner, Eastern Region, he said a case can be filed under IPC sections because the incident occurred last month. Five days after the incident was reported, the police have finally acted.

“The police have done all formalities as per their rules and filed the case under IPC. We are thankful for them,” said Tomar. A senior police inspector at the Vartak Nagar police station said an investigation is ongoing and the accused will soon be arrested.