MUMBAI: A 53-year-old man was hospitalised after suffering from suffocation and breathlessness due to fire that broke out at Sorretto Towers, a high-rise residential building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, on Thursday morning. Fire at high-rise building in Andheri West, one hospitalised

The fire erupted in an electrical duct on the 10th floor around 10 am and quickly spread vertically up to the 21st floor of the 23-storey building. On being alerted, firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze by 11.37 am.

According to assistant divisional fire officer (K-West zone) Prakash Sakpal, nearly 40 residents were moved to the refuge area on the 16th floor as a precautionary measure. With lifts being non-operational due to the fire, residents were later brought down via the staircases.

Govind Agarwal, 53, who complained of breathlessness following the incident, was shifted to nearby Sujay Hospital, where he was admitted. His condition is said to be stable.

As a safety measure, electricity supply to the entire building was disconnected after the fire, which will be restored only after the authorities issue a no-objection certificate. The prolonged power outage forced several residents to make temporary living arrangements. “Some families have shifted to hotels or relatives’ homes, while others are staying back in their flats without electricity,” said Kushal Sippa, a real estate agent from the area. Electricity supply had not been restored till late Thursday night, leaving many residents displaced.