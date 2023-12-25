close_game
Fire breaks out at parking lot in Mumbai's Senapati Bapat Marg

Fire breaks out at parking lot in Mumbai's Senapati Bapat Marg

ANI |
Dec 25, 2023 04:49 PM IST

No injuries were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited, an official from the Mumbai Fire Department said.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in an open parking lot of a mall premises in the Senapati Bapat Marg area of Mumbai on Monday.

Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire, a Mumbai Fire Department official said.

The fire was confined to approximately 25 to 30 bikes parked in the open parking lot of the Phoenix Mall premises, the official added.



The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a fire also broke out at a flat in a building in Mumbai's Chembur area, an official said on Monday.

The fire official added that there were no reports of injuries in the blaze.

Upon receiving the word, fire officials reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Fire broke at a flat of a building in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire. No one has been injured in the incident. Further details are awaited," the Mumbai Fire Department said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

