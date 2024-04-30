MUMBAI: The Mulund police have arrested five people for allegedly attacking two men with knives and iron rods over a trivial matter and killing one of them. Five arrested for killing CMO staffer, injuring his friend in Mulund

The police said the injured man, 30-year-old Akash Sable, is stable after undergoing surgery. His friend Akshay Narvekar, 30, died on the spot as the accused stabbed him in the abdomen and hit his head with an iron rod. Narvekar lived in Wagle Estate, Thane West, and worked as a peon in the chief minister’s office.

The arrested accused include brothers Imran Mahmood Khan, 27, and Salim Mahmood Khan, 29, who run chicken shops in areas on the border of Mulund and Thane. The three other arrested men were siblings Farooque Gafar Bagwan, 38; Naushad Ali Bagwan, 35; and Abdul Bagwan, 40. All three work in a private firm and live in Mulund.

According to the police, Narvekar and Sable visited Imran’s chicken shop in Thane’s Kisan Nagar area Sunday afternoon, where they fought over payment for the chicken tandoori they had purchased. In the evening, around 7.30pm, the duo went to Imran’s brother Salim’s chicken shop in Vaishali Nagar, where they quarrelled again until some passersby intervened.

Around 9.30pm, the victims and accused again gathered at a chicken shop. Imran brought a knife from his home and called the Bagwan brothers, who came armed with iron rods and knives. Abdul attacked Narvekar with a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. Farooque and Naushad hit Narvekar and Sable with iron rods, because of which Narvekar died on the spot, said a police officer.

Later, Imran and Salim rushed both the injured to Jupiter Hospital in Thane for treatment, where doctors declared Narvekar dead. Sable was later moved to Sion Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is stable.

The Mulund police arrested all five accused and booked them for murder.