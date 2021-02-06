FJYC admissions: Final FCFS round scheduled between February 8 and 13
With hundreds of students still left without a seat for first-year junior colleges (FYJC) after six admission rounds, the state education department has announced yet another first-come, first-served (FCFS) round for such students. Students can participate in the round scheduled to take place between February 8 and 13.
Students who have still not confirmed their seats in any college or who wish to cancel their current admission and seek admission elsewhere can do so by participating in the round. The education department said that this will be the last admission round for FYJC this year, and no admissions would be conducted thereafter.
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), more than 40,000 students have not confirmed admission in any college after six rounds of admissions have concluded. After the FCFS round concluded on January 30, over 1.02 lakh seats in the MMR are still lying vacant. As per the data shared by the education department, nearly 16% of the total eligible students have not been admitted yet.
Across six districts in the state where admissions to FYJC are conducted online – Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Amravati – over 76,000 students are without admission after the six rounds. This is even as 1.88 lakh seats lie vacant across these regions. “Some students might want to wait until the end to get the college of their preference. We hope that students fix their preferences in the last round and lock their seats,” said an official from the education department.
The education department conducted seven phases of FCFS admissions between January 14 and 30. Students could apply depending on the score brackets under which they fall – above 90%, 80%, 70%,60%,50%, all passed students and ATKT students, respectively. Of the 23,798 students who were allotted colleges in the round, 19,753 were admitted in various colleges across MMR.
