Forged signatures, stamps found in CMO’s office, complaint filed

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office on Wednesday filed an FIR after they found forged signatures and stamps on transfers related to government officers, grants of aid from various government schemes and social welfare schemes. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (HT PHOTO)

Sources in the CM’s office said that Shinde signs on many letters and gets a huge number of visitors. Once the CM signs requests for transfers or grants of aid, the letters are sent to the departments concerned and are processed by section officers, undersecretary, deputy secretary/joint secretary and then approved by ministers and then the CM.

Additional chief secretary Bhushan Gagrani who heads the CM secretariat said, “We came across many letters in the CM secretariats where the sign was forged, and stamps used on letters were not ours. We brought this to the notice of the CM, and he was shocked. Finally, we have reported the matter to the Marine Drive police and registered a FIR for further investigation.’’

CM Shinde has also asked the staff to be on alert.

Sources said that people who were behind this used to go to various departments and chase officers. Some of the suspects are known, sources said. An officer of the general administration department said there is no discipline in the CM secretariat and there are many self-proclaimed personal assistants and officers on special duty of the CM secretariat. “We have also suggested that there must be discipline in the CM secretariat,” the GAD officer said.