Fresh row at TISS over Student Council election undertaking

MUMBAI: Students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have raised fresh objections to an undertaking that candidates must sign while filing nominations for the ongoing Students Council elections at the Mumbai campus, days after opposition to the newly introduced Students Council constitution. Mumbai, India - March 22, 2018: TISS deonar Mumbai ,India, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

As per the undertaking, candidates are required to declare that they are not affiliated with, nor represent, any political party, political organisation or student wing linked to such parties. Students have flagged the wording as vague, arguing that the lack of clarity on what constitutes a political organisation or student wing could be used to arbitrarily restrict participation in the polls.

According to students, the condition has already had a chilling effect on the election process, with some aspirants uncertain whether their past or present association with student collectives could be interpreted as a violation. Many have said the undertaking creates confusion and discourages open participation.

Students have also drawn parallels with amendments made to the TISS Honour Code in 2024, which they had opposed, alleging that the changes diluted constitutional rights such as freedom of association and expression. They contend that the present undertaking runs contrary to the spirit of the Students Council constitution, which permits students to hold political views and associate with organisations.

Responding to the concerns, the TISS administration said the undertaking is a routine requirement and will not be used to qualify or disqualify candidates. It said the declaration is intended only to ensure neutrality in the electoral process and should not be misconstrued. Students, however, have demanded that the language be revised to remove ambiguity and ensure fairness.

Nearly two years after student unions were suspended at the Mumbai campus, TISS has moved to restore student representation. On January 23, the institute released a draft constitution for a new Students’ Council and announced elections, stating that the framework is aligned with Lyngdoh Committee recommendations. The new structure replaces the traditional students’ union with a Students’ Council comprising class-wise elected representatives and committees for culture, sports, literature, health and mentorship. The institute said the model is aimed at maintaining campus discipline, improving coordination among student activities and protecting the academic environment.

The move has, however, sparked strong opposition from student organisations. The Progressive Students Forum (PSF) accused the administration of weakening student democracy and imposing a new system without proper consultation. While the new constitution claims to be student-driven, there is no clarity on which students were consulted during drafting, PSF said.