Ghaziabad man arrested for providing SIM cards to cyber fraudsters in Mumbai

The Samta Nagar Police cyber cell in Mumbai’s Kandivali have achieved a breakthrough in the case of people being duped into buying fake insurance schemes with the arrest of a 25-year-old man who allegedly supplied SIM cards to the gang.

The accused, Vikram Kumar Baburam, is a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police said Baburam provided SIM cards to the cyber criminals using the identity of some other people.

In June, the police received a complaint from a 70-year-old man that he was conned of ₹18 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him into buying fake insurance schemes.

The complainant said he received a call from an insurance agent offering him some lucrative schemes on insurance policies. The agent promised him a loan of ₹12 lakh on the policy and a cover of ₹21 lakh on maturity of the plan.

The complainant invested ₹18 lakh in the name of his grandson but he approached the police when he did not get any policy document. Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

While investigating the case, the police traced the calls received by the complainant to Ghaziabad. On verifying the numbers, the police found that several people were not using the SIM cards registered in their names.

On scanning the CCTV footages of the shops, police narrowed down on the buyer of the SIM cards and intercepted Baburam. On August 19, Baburam was arrested and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

On Sunday, he was presented before a metropolitan magistrate who remanded him to police custody till August 26. “We found out that Baburam used to buy SIMs using documents of other people and then provide those cards to gangs who posed as telecallers,” said a police officer from Samta Nagar cyber cell.