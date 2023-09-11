Girl dies by suicide after friends molest her; 4 boys detained

Thane: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide on Saturday after she was molested by her collegemates at a party. The police detained four minor friends of the victim, and a case of abetment to suicide as well as molestation was registered against them. HT Image

“We have done a postmortem of the girl, and checked whether she was physically assaulted,” Sunil Pawar, senior inspector of Bajrapeth police station, said. “We have detained the four accused and produced them in the juvenile justice court.”

The girl, a resident of Bajarpeth area, Kalyan, lived with her parents and elder brother, a police officer said, adding, “On Saturday, when her parents and brother went out for work, she died by suicide. Her mother was the first person to return home, and after seeing her child, she fainted. Initially, the parents did not know the reason behind her extreme step.”

After talking to the victim’s elder brother and her best friend, the police unearthed that a few days ago, her friends invited her to a hookah party. “She was not much aware of such parties and wanted to explore, hence, she went to the party. She was forced to smoke hookah, and one of the boys touched her inappropriately. The others threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, or else they would ruin her name,” the officer said.

The officer added that as she was traumatised and scared, she narrated the entire incident to her brother, who called one of her friends and scolded him. “However, the girl thought that her friends would spread the word as her elder brother had schooled them, and she would also lose her father’s trust. Hence, she decided to die by suicide.”

