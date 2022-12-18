Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Girl,16, gangraped for over 12 hours in Maharashtra's Palghar; 8 arrested: Report

mumbai news
Published on Dec 18, 2022 06:28 PM IST

A case of gang-rape has been registered against the accused at Satpati police station, a spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.
ByHT News Desk

Eight men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday. The incident occurred on the night between Friday and Saturday when the accused brought the girl to an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village, and then took turns raping her till the next morning, a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"In her complaint lodged on Saturday, the victim said her ordeal began at 8pm on December 16 that continued till 11am the next day," a police officer said. Later, they also took her to the seashore where they again sexually assaulted her in the bushes," the official added.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 376 (D) (gang-rape), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maharashtra mumbai gangrape + 1 more
maharashtra mumbai gangrape

