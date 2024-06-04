Girl’s brother, father kill her boyfriend; 1 detained

Navi Mumbai: The police on Monday detained a 24-year-old man for killing his sister’s 20-year-old boyfriend in Navi Mumbai with the help of his father. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon after the accused’s sister, a college student, called her boyfriend, a resident of Devichapada in Panvel, to her house in the same area. HT Image

The brother, Tahir Yusuf Shaikh, later came home and knocked at the door, but it went unanswered. He then forced open the door and found his sister with her boyfriend, identified as Sameer Abdul Sheikh. This infuriated Tahir who contacted his father Yusuf Shaikh, 45, said an official from Taloja police station.

Both the father and son then allegedly attacked Sameer with a sickle and a spade and killed him, the police said. The First Information Report (FIR) was registered after Sameer’s aunt Maynakhatun Ali Sheikh, 28, filed a police complaint. The cops rushed to the spot and found his body in a pool of blood. They took him to the government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police said Sameer was hit on the head and attacked on the back which caused grievous injuries. They have detained the girl’s brother and launched a manhunt to trace the father. Both of them work in a private firm at MIDC Turbhe. A case has been registered against them under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

“Sameer’s aunt Maynakhatun Ali Sheikh tried to intervene but the accused had assaulted her with a sickle and was kicked in the stomach. The family was against their relationship,” added the officer.