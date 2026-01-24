Mumbai: The long-awaited Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project has reached a key milestone, with the flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari nearing completion and slated to open for traffic on May 31. GMLR flyover nears completion, set to open by May 31

The GMLR is one of the city’s most important infrastructure projects and will serve as the fourth major east–west corridor connecting Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. Spanning around 12.2 km, the link road is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, particularly in north Mumbai. Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between Goregaon and Mulund from the current 75 minutes to around 25 minutes.

A civic official said the project is expected to result in fuel savings and contribute to improved air quality levels in the city.

The flyover alignment begins at Dindoshi Court, takes a sharp 90-degree turn near Ratnagiri Junction Hotel, and descends at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said 75% of the work on this stretch has been completed, and the flyover is targeted to be opened by May 31.

Officials said construction is progressing at a rapid pace. Of the 31 piers planned for the flyover, 30 have been erected. Similarly, 17 of the 30 spans have been completed, while work on the remaining spans is being fast-tracked. Approach roads on both sides of the flyover, along with other structural and finishing works, are being carried out as per schedule.

To ensure completion before the onset of the monsoon, the civic body has decided to deploy additional manpower and machinery wherever required. Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar, who inspected the site on January 22, directed officials to adhere strictly to timelines and ensure the flyover is opened to traffic by the end of May.

Construction is being carried out in two segments, on the Goregaon side and the Mulund side. Officials said all technical standards related to structural stability, load-bearing capacity, and commuter safety are being followed.