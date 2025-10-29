Governor directs universities to submit quarterly progress reports

Mumbai: State governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday for the first time interacted with vice chancellors of 24 universities across the state. Through a video conference, he urged them to go beyond ‘conventional education’ centred around curriculums and examinations, and instead focus on skill development, entrepreneurship, and nation-building.

Devvrat, who took office as the governor of Maharashtra on September 15, issued a set of key directives to all non-agricultural universities, stressing the need for greater accountability and transparency. He instructed universities to submit a quarterly progress report to the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor, outlining the achievements and challenges they face. “This report will help track institutional progress and ensure that universities remain aligned with state and national education goals,” he added.

Pointing out the declining performance of the state’s universities in national rankings, the Governor said that corrective steps must be taken immediately. “Maharashtra has long been an educationally advanced state, but the recent slide in rankings amid growing competition is a concern. Universities must take this as a wake-up call and work on quality improvement and accountability,” said Devvrat.

Devvrat also directed institutions to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and strengthen university-school collaboration through the ‘School Connect Programme’ (SCP). Through the SCP, an initiative that provides high school students with career experiences through online courses and helps them explore potential academic and career paths, Devvrat said state universities could also increase student enrollment in higher education.

The governor highlighted the importance of sports and physical activity in shaping responsible citizens. “If the youth do not go to playgrounds and channel their energy through sports, that energy will find a wrong outlet,” he said, instructing universities to maintain playgrounds and report data about student participation in sports within three months.

The governor also urged regular inspections of hostels and canteen facilities to ensure hygiene and student welfare. He said that institutions must take proactive steps to prevent addiction among students and organise awareness workshops on de-addiction. He emphasised that teachers must serve as role models for students by being disciplined, updated, and punctual. “Students today are observant; they notice their teachers’ conduct and commitment,” he said.

Devvrat announced that he would personally visit universities in Maharashtra, as he had done earlier in Gujarat, to assess cleanliness and overall campus conditions. He urged universities to build strong alumni networks and track the career paths of graduates to strengthen institutional growth and accountability.