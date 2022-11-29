Guv Koshyari to exit state soon?

Mumbai: Amid the uproar over the recent remarks against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, speculations are rife over Governor BS Koshyari’s exit from the state. The decision over the change is unlikely to happen immediately as Raj Bhavan has refuted the reports that the Governor had requested Delhi to relieve him from the responsibility.

Meanwhile, Udayanraje Bhonsale, a descendant of Shivaji, announced to stage a protest at Raigad Fort on December 3.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Raj Bhavan could see a change of guard soon. There were reports that the central leadership has taken the recent controversy seriously.

Acknowledging that the issue has become an embarrassment for the BJP, a senior party leader said, “It may cost the party in the ensuing local body polls if it blows out of proportion. The Maratha community is already upset after it lost the reservation last year.”

The restoration of the quota is not possible immediately and in such a scenario, any emotional issue related to Shivaji could go against the party, the leader added.

According to the sources in Raj Bhavan, Koshyari had conveyed his wish to relieve him from the post about six months ago. He had requested prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai in June this year.

Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Constantly insulting the state, its revered icons, social reformers & being blatantly political is a feather in the cap of the current Governor in his establishment, like none in the past of his rank. Disgraceful that he hasn’t been removed as yet and govt doesn’t speak on it!”

Excise minister and Shinde camp leader Shamburaj Desai said on Monday, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain our icon for thousands of years. He should have taken due care while speaking about the icon of Maharashtra. We have already expressed our unhappiness over the remarks.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) maintained pressure on the ruling BJP.

