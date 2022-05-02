Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her husband's bail plea to be decided today
A Mumbai court on Monday will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in connection with the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court order is expected around 2.45 pm.
The lawmaker-couple was arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the chief minister. They were arrested over several sections of the Indian Penal Code along with sedition charges and promoting enmity between groups. They are currently in judicial custody. Navneet Kaur is in Byculla jail while her husband is currently lodged in Taloja Jail.
On April 30, the sessions court had reserved the order on the bail plea of Navneet Rana and her husband. During the hearing, lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Abad Ponda while appearing for the duo argued that they had no intention to spread hatred. However, the state government lawyer had opposed bail plea arguing that the arrest was justified and necessary.
Earlier, Navneet Rana in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had alleged inhuman treatment in jail. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a 12-second video clip to rebut the Lok Sabha MP's charges.
Prashant Kishor’s cryptic tweet prompts speculation about his next move
In a tweet, Political strategist Prashant Kishor said his quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride. He said the beginning will be from his home state of Bihar. “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” His arrival in Bihar has coincided with differences among ruling National Democratic Alliance constituents Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) and the Bhartiya Janata Party.
#BangaloreRains: Showers bring relief from heat; causes waterlogging, flooding
Even as northwest and central India sizzled under the unrelenting heat, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Other areas of Bengaluru including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli also saw waterlogging and flooding. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has undertaken the power restoration work. Another user shared a video of the hail stones that Bengaluru's Sunday showers brought.
Murder Most Foul: Bengaluru woman stabs husband to death, blames robbers
The Yeshwanthpur Police in Bengaluru arrested a woman on Saturday who allegedly murdered Rani's husband and then cooked up an elaborate robbery story so she could live with her boyfriend. The accused Dilli Rani (27) lived with her husband Shankar Reddy and seven-year-old son. Shankar was declared dead on arrival while Dilli Rani had cuts on her hand. The police are currently on the lookout for her boyfriend who is absconding.
Maoist insurgency now confined to 10 Bihar districts
In December 2021, the Centre declared Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, and East Champaran districts as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-free districts. Patna, Sitamarhi, Bhojpur, Bagaha, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Sheohar were earlier removed from the list of LWE-affected districts. The Maoist insurgency is now limited to 10 districts of Rohtas, Kaimur, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Aurangabad, Banka, Munger, and West Champaran.
Large gatherings banned in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar near Delhi over Covid
Large gatherings have been banned in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is close to Delhi, to control the spread of coronavirus, with the imposition of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). With the fresh curbs, more than four people cannot gather in a public place. The distsrict is a part of the NCR region and includes Noida, Dadri and Jewar.
