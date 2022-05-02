Hanuman Chalisa row: Navneet Rana, her husband's bail plea to be decided today

A Mumbai court on Monday will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana in connection with the plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The court order is expected around 2.45 pm.



The lawmaker-couple was arrested on April 23 after they dropped their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of the chief minister. They were arrested over several sections of the Indian Penal Code along with sedition charges and promoting enmity between groups. They are currently in judicial custody. Navneet Kaur is in Byculla jail while her husband is currently lodged in Taloja Jail.



On April 30, the sessions court had reserved the order on the bail plea of Navneet Rana and her husband. During the hearing, lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Abad Ponda while appearing for the duo argued that they had no intention to spread hatred. However, the state government lawyer had opposed bail plea arguing that the arrest was justified and necessary.



Earlier, Navneet Rana in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had alleged inhuman treatment in jail. Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a 12-second video clip to rebut the Lok Sabha MP's charges.

