Harassment of dog feeders is a punishable offence

MUMBAI: Voting for compassion in the care of strays and pets, the civic administration has issued a set of guidelines that will hopefully end rising conflicts between pet owners, housing societies and stray dog feeders.

According to the guidelines, harassing citizens who feed stray dogs and cats, classified as “community animals”, is a punishable offence. However, registration as a “colony animal caretaker” with the Animal Welfare Board of India is recommended to formalise their role.

Housing societies and apartment owners are not legally permitted to impose a ban on the keeping of pet dogs or cats. They cannot restrict pets based on size, breed or any arbitrary criteria, the guidelines state. Even if a majority of residents votes in favor of such a ban, it remains unlawful, as no collective decision can override the legal rights of individuals.

The guidelines further state that dog barking cannot be used as a reason to impose restrictions or justify a ban. As long as pet-owning residents comply with municipal and legal requirements, housing societies have no authority to object to their keeping of pets.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has published the guidelines on the civic Veterinary Health Department portal (https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/). They cover all aspects of pet ownership, community animal care, licencing, and the role and responsibilities of housing societies and animal welfare organisations.

The BMC has urged all stakeholders to comply with these guidelines, to ensure peaceful coexistence between people and animals within Mumbai’s city limits. The guidelines are in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court and recommendations from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The civic administration has also made it clear that payment of the prescribed municipal tax for pet dogs, ₹100 a year, is mandatory as is securing a pet licence.

Kalim Pathan, general manager, Deonar abattoir, who was instrumental in framing the guidelines, told HT, “The reason we have framed guidelines is due to innumerable complaints and conflicts arising between caregivers, housing societies and dog feeders. We have described the role of each stakeholder in the guidelines.”

Jayesh Shah, with the Help Animals and Birds Hospital in Masjid Bunder, said, “While pet owners, especially dog owners, have to procure a licence, there is none for cats. Also, why should animal feeders be registered with the Animal Welfare Board? It doesn’t make sense.”