ECI suspends six officers in UP, orders action against 21 others over MLC poll lapses

IAS officer Prakash Bindu, a 2009-batch officer, has been appointed as his replacement. Counting for the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, including the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers’ Constituency, is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. Polling was held on Friday.

The commission also removed IAS officer Abhay from his role as observer for the biennial election to the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division Teachers’ Constituency. The decision came after BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh alleged irregularities in the election.

The Election Commission (ECI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of six supervisory officers and disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over alleged lapses in duty during the biennial Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council election from the Agra Teachers’ Constituency.

What further action did the ECI order against the suspended officers?

What further action did the ECI order against the suspended officers?

Who else faces disciplinary action over the Agra MLC poll lapses?

Who else faces disciplinary action over the Agra MLC poll lapses?

Why did the ECI suspend six officers during the Agra Teachers’ Constituency MLC election?

Why did the ECI suspend six officers during the Agra Teachers’ Constituency MLC election?

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, ECI Secretary Suman Kumar Das said the suspension orders were issued based on a report submitted by the Agra divisional commissioner. The report highlighted the need for repolling at three polling stations in the Agra Teachers’ Constituency.

Six supervisory officers suspended The six officers ordered to be suspended include OP Singh, sector magistrate; Harisharan Das, inspector in the crime branch; and Sandeep Kumar, sub-inspector at Etmaddaula police station. All three were deployed at polling station number 21, located at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Saiyan.

The other three officers are Vishal Rathore, sector magistrate; Purushottam Pal, additional inspector at Fatehabad; and Sumit Tyagi, sub-inspector at Ekta police station in Agra. They were deployed at polling station number 26, located at the Kshetra Panchayat Office in Fatehabad.

The ECI has directed the authorities to issue charge-sheets to all six officers and submit draft copies to the commission for review within 10 days.

Disciplinary action against 21 others The commission has also ordered disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26.

The action follows the findings in the report submitted by the Agra divisional commissioner regarding alleged lapses in election duties and supervision.

The authorities have been directed to send a compliance report to the Election Commission of India immediately.