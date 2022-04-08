HC allows DHFL promoter to be shifted to private hospital
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday set aside a special CBI court order, directing the transfer of DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to Sir J J Hospital from Kokilaben Hospital, where he has been kept since April last year for treatment of various ailments.
While arguing against the special court order, Wadhawan’s counsel submitted that he had undergone numerous surgeries at Kokilaben since he was admitted there and needed to undergo a nasal surgery and should be allowed to get it done at Kokilaben itself rather than J J Hospital.
The HC accepted the contention and set aside the special court order and allowed Wadhawan to be shifted to Kokilaben hospital from Taloja jail for a period of two weeks to undergo the nasal surgery.
The single-judge bench of justice P D Naik while hearing the application, was informed by senior advocate Amit Desai that the special court could not have overridden the order of a special PMLA court, which had ordered the transfer of Wadhawan to a private hospital.
In March, a special CBI court had directed the superintendent of Taloja Central jail to shift Wadhawan to Kokilaben and also sought an explanation from the superintendent as to how Wadhawan was shifted to Sir JJ Hospital without its permission. The order was passed after the CBI filed an application seeking an end to Wadhawan’s stay at the private hospital as there were medical emergencies.
Wadhawan was arrested by the CBI in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank case and was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.
After hearing the submissions, justice Naik observed in his order that the special PMLA court order could not be set at nullity. “In certain situations, there may be an emergency if undertrial prisoner is suffering from medical reasons, it may not be possible for prisoner to move every concerned court…In the present case, PMLA court had passed the order on June 1, 2021 and March 22 in view of circumstances before it... it is difficult to accept that the order could be set at nullity in similar terms.”
The HC held that the special PMLA court order could have been set aside by a similarly placed court had the undertrial prisoner played fraud. However, facts of each case had to be looked into and to be considered if the situation demanded hospitalisation of an undertrial, as the prisoner has fundamental rights and the right to life includes the right to health.
“Looking at the current situation, the petitioner is not required to be hospitalised continuously at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he is required to undergo nasal surgery and the J J hospital report indicates that he did not consent for an endoscopy,” noted the court adding that as several reports suggest that he had undergone various surgeries and was hospitalised at Kokilaben, he was permitted to get admitted only to undergo surgery at Kokilaben.
“After the stipulated period, Wadhawan should be taken back to Taloja central prison and in case of any necessity, he be taken to J J hospital/KEM hospital. Petition stands disposed. Order be communicated to the Taloja central prison. The CBI court order is set aside,” the bench held.
-
Pune district reports 43 new Covid cases, 4 deaths
Pune district reported 43 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,534 deaths and 237 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,475 and the death toll stood at 71,999 as four more deaths were reported.
-
Rare Red-necked Phalarope sighted in Tarapur
Mumbai: A rare Red-necked Phalarope bird was sighted at a saltpan in Tarapur, 120 km from Palghar, on Friday. “It is a rare sighting. We need to protect the wetlands as it has a rich biodiversity,” said Pravin Babre, a bird watcher who captured the bird This bird breeds in Eurasia, North America, and Arctic regions travel to Sri Lanka and New Zealand to spend winters, said Ashish Babre, another birdwatcher.
-
Cabinet approves purchase of additional power to meet surging demand
Mumbai: The state cabinet on Friday cleared the decks for the state power distribution utility to the procure 760 MW of power to augment the short term supply. The state cabinet authorised the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to sign short-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to avoid load shedding. “The cabinet has allowed the MSEDCL to decide on these PPAs,” a senior state government official told HT.
-
Pune same sex couple signs MoU for legal protection
A lesbian couple has signed a notarised memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Pune district court and sought protection from family members. One of the signatories is 28 years old and hails from Nagpur while the other partner is 19 years and is from the Gondia district of Maharashtra. The 28-year-old woman is employed while the other is taking formal education. The memorandum of understanding was registered on April 7 in Pune.
-
₹2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play. A proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces.
