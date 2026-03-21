MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the owners of three “Iran-linked” ships, seized by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on February 6, to provide essential supplies to crew members under the security supervision. The ships had been seized for suspected smuggling of petroleum products in India’s exclusive economic zone. HC allows supplies for crew members of seized ‘Iran-linked’ ships

A division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri also allowed the owners of the ships–Balboa Shipping, Star Management Shipping and Royal Princess Shipping to determine the current market value of the vessels. The petitioners need to know the valuation of the ship in case the court decides that the vessels can be released on bonds based on their value.

The ships, Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, were seized by the ICG in February, around 100 nautical miles off Mumbai over suspected smuggling activity. On February 15, the Yellow Gate police registered an FIR against Jugwinder Singh Brar, identified as the alleged owner of the vessels, along with several crew members, including captains, chief officers and engineers of the three ships.

According to the complaint filed by an ICG officer, the authorities had been tracking the Asphalt Star since February 4. When intercepted by an ICG vessel, officials found the vessel allegedly involved in illegal fuel transfer operations. “The vessels hid their identity by shutting all sensors and when the master was questioned he revealed that the voyage data recorder was shut,” said a police officer.

Investigators added that the Asphalt Star had transferred about 30 metric tonnes of heavy fuel oil to Al Jafzia within the EEZ. They also alleged that the Asphalt Star also gave Stellar Ruby over 5,400 metric tonnes of high-viscosity bitumen, a product derived from crude oil often used in paving. Stellar Ruby had earlier waited in Pakistani water for eight days, from January 20 to January 28.

During the course of hearing on Tuesday, a short survey conducted by the director general of shipping revealed that the registration of some of the ships, the insurance drawn for the vessels, and the national flag on them were fake.

Apart from Brar, the police have also named Asphalt Star master Shyam Chauhan, captain Navjot, chief officer Gopal Das, chief engineer Ravi Kumar, AL Jafzia master Gyan Chandra Gupta, chief engineer Munwar Khalife and Stellar Ruby master Shiv Kumar Sharma, chief Engineer Naseeruddin Mandal.