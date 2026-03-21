MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has appointed Justice Nitin Jamdar, retired chief justice of the Kerala high court, to arbitrate the dispute between T20 Mumbai League team owner Jupicos Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Probability Sports (India) Pvt Ltd, which managed and operated the league. The dispute arose after Jupicos Entertainment’s franchise rights for the ‘Shivaji Park Lions’ team was terminated. HC appoints Justice Nitin Jamdar as arbitrator in T20 Mumbai League dispute

The issue dates back to 2018 when the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) conceptualised the T20 Mumbai League and appointed Probability Sports to manage and operate the tournament. Jupicos Entertainment was granted the right to operate ‘Shivaji Park Lions’ for the first five editions of the league through a participation agreement (PA) executed in March 2018, followed by a supplementary agreement in April 2019, between Jupicos, Probability and the MCA.

The MCA retained sole discretion and right to determine the schedule, format, length, and other parameters of subsequent editions of the league. During the second edition, a dispute arose between Jupicos and Probability over financial arrangements and revenue assurance – Jupicos claimed losses and non-payment of revenue assurance, while Probability alleged that Jupicos defaulted on payment of participation fee and TDS for the first two editions of the league.

Though the tripartite agreement was terminated in 2020, several meetings were held subsequently to resolve the dispute. Jupicos claimed it had been excluded from key meetings and participation in 2024, prompting it to invoke arbitration the following year in the Bombay high court.

The MCA opposed its inclusion, arguing that it was not a signatory to the participation agreement, while Probability said that Jupicos’ claim was barred by limitation, and clarified that the dispute arose in 2020 while Jupicos approached the court in 2025.

On March 16, a single judge bench of justice Sandeep Marne held that the MCA, though not a signatory to the participation agreement, is a “veritable party” and exercised direct and substantial control, whose approval was integral for execution and termination of agreements.

On the issue of limitation, the bench held that the matter could not be decided at the present stage. The dispute was live and required adjudication, the court said, and appointed Justice Jamdar as the sole arbitrator.