HC asks Saibaba Sansthan CEO to explain misconduct

Taking cognisance of a confidential report of the principal district judge (PDJ), who is heading the HC appointed ad-hoc committee which is overseeing the day-to-day affairs of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, wherein the objectionable behaviour of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust has been highlighted, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has called on the CEO to explain her behaviour and other actions attributed to her by the judge. The CEO will have to appear before the bench on October 25.

A division bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Sanjay Mehare while hearing two public interest litigations filed by an activist Uttamrao Shelke and another which challenged the constitution of the new managing committee of the Saibaba Sansthan Trust by the state government in September was informed that the ad-hoc committee appointed by the HC in 2019 had submitted a confidential report.

The report dated October 19 by the PDJ, Ahmednagar has highlighted the conduct of Bhagyashree Banayat, CEO of the Trust. The bench while noting the objectionable behavior of the CEO has referred to the specific instances mentioned in the report by the PDJ.

“About 7 instances of her behavior and steps initiated which may amount to over bearing the authority of the Principal District Judge, are set out. Further instances are listed out which would indicate her actions to be contrary to the directions of this court dated October 14. He has also annexed a copy of the letter dated October 14 addressed by her to the PDJ and the last paragraph of the said letter amounts to taunting the judicial officer and showing disrespect to him,” reads the order.

On October 14, the bench had restrained the new panel from taking charge of the Trust till October 19. However, before the new committee could take charge its composition was challenged and the bench asked the state to cure the defects in the composition and only allow it to take charge after approval from the bench. On the same day the PDJ wrote the confidential report to the bench.

The bench observed, “We were inclined to direct the presence of the CEO Banayat in the Court so as to explain her behaviour.” At the request of advocate AS Bajaj for the Trust, the Court said that it will deal with the aspect of confidential report on October 25.

The bench further allowed the state government to file a detailed affidavit in reply to the PILs till October 27. The state has sought to justify the nomination of the candidates who have been named by it in September. The affidavit will be heard on October 28.