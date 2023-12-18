HC directs coordination for rehabilitation of recovered mental health patients

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed the chairperson of the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) and the principal secretary of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department (PDWP) to conduct a joint meeting addressing the rehabilitation of recovered mental health patients with disabilities still committed to institutions across the state. The court emphasised the need to streamline coordination procedures between both departments. HT Image

In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty on cured patients lingering in mental hospitals despite family rejection, the court seeks a priority list of patients in mental hospitals for over a decade and an action plan for the 94 disabled individuals among them. The division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Manjusha Deshpande directed the SMHA and PDWP to present the meeting’s outcome and a coordination framework before the next hearing on February 2, 2024.

As per SMHA, out of approximately 475 patients, 263 were deemed fit for discharge by the review board, with 24 reunited with their families. Among the 263, 23 are physically challenged, and 71 are mentally challenged. Acknowledging the role of the commissioner for persons with disabilities in rehabilitation, the court requested a plan specifically for these disabled patients by December 8.

The court’s order underscores the necessity of coordination between SMHA and PDWP, citing instances of failed rehabilitation due to a lack of collaboration. The court emphasises that without effective coordination between these departments, the statutory rights conferred under Section 19 for every person with mental illness may not be achieved.