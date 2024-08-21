HC directs probe into alleged illegal demolition of an ‘activist’s’ house

Thane: The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday ordered Ashutosh Dumbre, the commissioner of police Thane, and officials of the Thane municipal corporation to look into the matter of an alleged illegal demolition of an activist’s house in Diva who exposed a builder of engaging in unlawful sand dredging and causing destruction of mangroves near his house. HT Image

The property belonged to Ganesh Patil who tried filing several police complaints against Aditya Goyal, a Borivali-based builder of sand mining.

Qurban Kudle, Patil’s advocate, informed the court on Wednesday that Patil’s house was demolished on August 6 without giving him any prior notice. Kudle also alleged that the demolition was carried out at the behest of Goyal.

“The police couldn’t care less,” Kudle said, claiming that despite Patil calling the police emergency helpline and trying to lodge a written complaint with the Mumbra police station, no cognizance was taken. “They won’t even file an FIR,” he said.

“The petitioner who exposed the illegal acts has been victimised.” said a division bench of the court presided over by justice Revati Mohite Dere and justice Prithviraj Chavan while directing the commissioner and other officials to look into the matter and authenticity of the case.

Patil, who owns a piece of land where the alleged illegal excavation of sand was being carried out, claimed that the municipal corporation had failed to take any action against the builder. Patil stated that he had faced death threats from Goyal’s henchmen after confronting him regarding his alleged illegal activities.

As a last resort, he approached the high court to seek suitable directions. The high court granted him police protection earlier as well.

Goyal’s advocate Raviraj Paramane, however, refuted all the claims made by Patil and said he has painted a picture far from reality. Paramane claimed that Patil was trying to grab the land owned by Goyal. He had obtained orders claiming to be the tenant of the land owned by Goyal, Paramane alleged stating that Patil was the one involved in illegal sand dredging. Since the orders declaring Patil as the tenant have been stayed, he has resorted to such tactics.

“Aditya Goyal has been dragged into this controversy unnecessarily. Patil’s house was itself built on encroached land. Thane Municipal Corporation sent him multiple notices for the same before this matter came to the court. Goyal had nothing to do with any henchmen threatening Patil or the demolition of his house. Patil has not approached the court with clean hands and has failed to disclose material facts before the court.” Paramane said.