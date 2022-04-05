HC stays summons to Salman Khan in intimidation case
Mumbai In a relief to Salman Khan, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday stayed the summons issued to the actor and his bodyguard by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate in an alleged intimidation case registered at DN Nagar police station by a journalist in 2019.
The HC said that though the complaint had been lodged, there was no mention of any assault on the journalist and hence the summons by the magistrate was stayed and posted hearing of the petition by Khan to May 5.
The single-judge bench of justice Revati Mohite Dere, while hearing the petition of Khan challenging the summons, was informed by senior advocate Aabad Ponda that the journalist had only been asked by the bodyguard to stop shooting Khan while he was cycling.
However, the journalist in his complaint had claimed that he was provoked and also intimidated and the bodyguard had seized his mobile phone. He added that after a heated argument, Khan also issued threats. Hence, cases under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against the duo.
Thereafter, the magistrate court sought a report from the DN Nagar police station where the complaint was filed.
Based on the report by the investigating officer pertaining to the complaint, the magistrate had issued proceedings against Khan and his bodyguard on March 23 and asked them to be personally present before it on April 5.
While seeking a stay on the summons, Ponda further reiterated that the day on which the journalist had lodged the complaint, he had not mentioned Khan’s name but the same was reflected later. Ponda stated Khan had only ordered his bodyguards to stop the journalist from shooting, hence, if there was any prosecution, it had to be against the bodyguards and not him.
However, advocate Ejaz Khan for the journalist claimed that his client was traumatised on the day of the incident and had forgotten to mention the name of the actor.
After hearing the arguments, the bench observed that had there been any assault, it would have been clearly and properly documented by the journalist in his complaint but that was not the case, as a result of which the summons was being stayed and further hearing of Khan’s petition was being posted to May 5.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics