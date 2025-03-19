Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Head-in-suitcase: Victim’s torso recovered from a drain in Nallasopara

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2025 06:14 AM IST

After a four-day search, the Mandvi police on Tuesday recovered the torso of the woman whose head was found in a suitcase 

MUMBAI: After a four-day search, the Mandvi police on Tuesday recovered the torso of the woman whose head was found in a suitcase dumped along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway last Thursday night. The police found the body in a drain after searching for four hours on Tuesday.

The skull of Utpala Hippargi, 51, a resident of Rehmat Nagar in Nalasopara, was found in a bush near Pirkunda Dargah in Virar Phata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The skull of Utpala Hippargi, 51, a resident of Rehmat Nagar in Nalasopara, was found in a bush near Pirkunda Dargah in Virar Phata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident came to light on Friday. The skull of Utpala Hippargi, 51, a resident of Rehmat Nagar in Nalasopara, was found in a bush near Pirkunda Dargah in Virar Phata. A team of Mandovi Police and Crime Branch 3 investigated the case. Her identity was confirmed from a bullion wallet found at the scene. After a technical investigation, the woman’s husband Harish Hippargi, 49, was arrested on Saturday.

On January 8, Harish strangled her and then took her near Deshmukh Farm in Virar where he beheaded her with a crowbar. Police said he confessed to throwing the body in a drain near railway tracks in Nallasopara and the head, in a suitcase, dumped near the Pirkunda Dargah.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On